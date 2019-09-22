Harding Loevner LP Has Trimmed Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Stake by $5.11 Million as Shares Declined; Global Pmts (GPN) Share Price Rose While Korea Investment Has Upped by $1.20 Million Its Holding

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 288,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.26M, up from 281,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $161.62. About 2.46 million shares traded or 34.65% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 29,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.22M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $161.41. About 511,395 shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) At US$164? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CDW Set to Join S&P 500 – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “CDW Set to Break Into the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Global Payments, Discovery and Valero Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments Continues To Enrich Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Communication has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Sei Investments holds 172,690 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company holds 37,387 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Samlyn Limited stated it has 1.27% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Earnest Prtnrs has 483,911 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 116,671 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 12,900 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar holds 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 5,382 shares. Dsm Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 632,883 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 277 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 0.26% or 36,392 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.05% or 22,100 shares. 1.88M are owned by Northern Trust Corporation. Piedmont Inv invested in 0.09% or 13,841 shares.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 81,800 shares to 19,500 shares, valued at $657,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 22,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,700 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 444,302 shares to 8.02M shares, valued at $1.10 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 132.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).