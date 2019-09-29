Harding Loevner LP Has Raised Its Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding; Penn Capital Management Co Decreased By $379,470 Its York Wtr Co (YORW) Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased York Wtr Co (YORW) stake by 12.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 10,842 shares as York Wtr Co (YORW)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 78,725 shares with $2.81M value, down from 89,567 last quarter. York Wtr Co now has $571.91 million valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 23,518 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500.

Harding Loevner Lp increased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) stake by 0.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp acquired 567,602 shares as Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB)’s stock rose 7.27%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 84.77M shares with $798.49 million value, up from 84.20 million last quarter. Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa now has $77.51B valuation. It closed at $8.52 lastly. It is down 12.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Banco do Brasil to expand credit cards to non-clients; 23/05/2018 – MEXICO 2018 GDP EST. RAISED TO +2.3% FROM +2% BY ITAU; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER; 05/04/2018 – Itau Names Gustavo Tavares as Private Banking CEO in Switzerland; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS WILL ASK FOR CENTRAL BANK APPROVAL FOR BOND ISSUE TO BE CONSIDERED AS CAPITAL TIER 1- FILING; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL APPROVED W/RESTRICTIONS BY BRAZIL’S ANTITRUST BODY; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY

Analysts await The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. YORW’s profit will be $4.30M for 33.22 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The York Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold YORW shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.30 million shares or 11.38% more from 4.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Principal Finance holds 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 10,258 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1,604 shares. Bancorporation Of America De owns 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 80,467 shares. 11,250 were reported by Brown Capital Ltd Liability Co. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Cwm Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 300 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability has 2,334 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 6,535 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Motco holds 248 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs has invested 0.01% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Millennium Lc has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 40 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,542 activity. McGlaughlin Erin C bought 5 shares worth $170. 30 The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares with value of $1,001 were bought by NEWCOMER ROBERT P. 56 shares were bought by GANG MICHAEL W, worth $1,868 on Monday, July 15. $16,951 worth of stock was bought by HINES JEFFREY R on Monday, April 15. $12,279 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by Hand Joseph Thomas on Thursday, September 19. Shares for $604 were bought by Rasmussen Steven R on Monday, July 22. DOTZEL CYNTHIA also bought $1,051 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased National Vision Hldgs Inc stake by 116,135 shares to 378,952 valued at $11.65M in 2019Q2. It also upped Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 21,073 shares and now owns 33,057 shares. Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was raised too.

