Harding Loevner LP Has Lowered Stake in Ebay (EBAY) as Stock Rose; As Public Storage (PSA) Stock Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Raised Holding by $355,500

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $245.13. About 158,241 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 175,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 3.92M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.80 million, down from 4.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 1.18M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Public Storage Announces Pricing of 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series I – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Public Storage declares $2.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Fin (VFH) by 4,367 shares to 170,109 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vgrd Scottsdale Int Term Gov (VGIT) by 5,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,889 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.82M for 19.51 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 144,483 shares to 908,892 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 52,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roberts Glore & Company Il reported 0.24% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ent Finance Svcs Corp reported 341 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.96% or 23,144 shares in its portfolio. Financial Advisers Lc stated it has 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 469,808 shares. Schroder Group accumulated 0.2% or 4.74 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 3.67 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 25,243 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 200 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Advisors Llc. D E Shaw & holds 5.74M shares. Petrus Tru Co Lta reported 2.5% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 1,222 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.22% or 80,426 shares in its portfolio.