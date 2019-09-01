Harding Loevner LP Has Lowered Stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) as Market Value Rose; Founders Capital Management Position in Medtronic (MDT) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 75.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 46,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 61,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.78M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 85.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 939,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 158,276 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.35% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 1.15 million shares traded or 54.50% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 3,681 shares to 156,203 shares, valued at $31.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New by 41,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Co has 4,948 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited accumulated 1.11% or 188,871 shares. Court Place Advisors Lc owns 3,318 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 5,584 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 286,912 shares. 6,046 are owned by First Personal Financial Services. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 2.27M shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 178,864 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 80,779 shares. Tdam Usa invested 0.13% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Campbell Inv Adviser Limited holds 0.41% or 9,087 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd invested in 350,719 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 521,176 shares.

