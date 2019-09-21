Harding Loevner LP Has Lifted Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding by $24.86 Million; As Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Market Value Declined, Hawkeye Capital Management Upped Stake

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.69 million market cap company. It closed at $4.09 lastly. It is down 73.52% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500.

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 637,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 24.29 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $951.38M, up from 23.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 7.20M shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 175,795 shares to 3.92 million shares, valued at $154.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 637,128 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).