Harding Loevner LP Has Lifted Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $8.24 Million; Capital Research Global Investors Continues to Hold Holding in Netflix (NFLX)

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 35,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343.67 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $277.42. About 1.21 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 955,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 26.65M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50B, up from 25.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $290.1. About 2.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 19,804 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $164.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 14,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,831 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Group Llc invested in 1.78% or 87,015 shares. Amarillo Comml Bank owns 9,459 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc owns 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,427 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Robecosam Ag has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Avenir Corp invested in 0.57% or 22,689 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il invested in 154,442 shares. Millennium Ltd reported 374,323 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 119,800 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Conning stated it has 17,261 shares. Kbc Group Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 173,186 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 0.31% or 1,000 shares. Stephens Inv Group Ltd Llc accumulated 430 shares. Sterling Cap Management Lc reported 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ipg Invest Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,970 shares.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair Lp (NYSE:FUN) by 358,675 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $97.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (Reit) (NYSE:PSA) by 755,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,524 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH).

