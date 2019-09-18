Harding Loevner LP Has Lifted Its Ecopetrol S A (EC) Holding by $2.60 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Raised Stake

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 72.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 208,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 495,022 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.00M, up from 286,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 1.77M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Ecopetrol S A (EC) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 144,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% . The hedge fund held 908,892 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.62M, up from 764,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Ecopetrol S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 434,153 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 16.29% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL SA – REPORTS SPILL OF MUD, OIL & GAS THAT OCCURRED BETWEEN MARCH 12 AND 15 AT LA LIZAMA & CAÑO MUERTO STREAMS IS UNDER CONTROL; 03/05/2018 – ECOPETROL 1Q EBITDA COP7.15T; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL TO HAVE MORE SOLID FINANCES W/HIGHER OIL PRICES: CEO; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL ESTIMATES 550 BARRELS OIL FLOWED INTO WATER; 09/04/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A. reports liquidation of one of its subsidiaries; 05/04/2018 – Colombia’s Ecopetrol seeks 3 gasoline cargoes for May; 30/05/2018 – Latam Products Tenders Summary-Colombia’s Ecopetrol seeks diluent naphtha; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Ecopetrol to focus on expansion, trade after budget cut -CEO; 02/04/2018 – Colombia’s attorney general to investigate Ecopetrol oil spill; 03/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SAYS LISAMA 158 WELL & SPILL HAVE BEEN SEALED

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 48,842 shares to 195,989 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 391,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (NYSE:UGP).

More notable recent Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecopetrol and Occidental Form Strategic Partnership to Develop Acreage in Midland Basin – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moody’s confirms Ecopetrol S.A.’s investment grade rating – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YTD attacks on Ecopetrol’s main Colombia oil pipeline rises to 32 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Has Ecopetrol Stock Turned a Corner? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 0.62 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold EC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 51.09 million shares or 6.91% less from 54.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 83,933 shares. Asset Management reported 29,735 shares. Fil holds 0% or 167,265 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 3.05 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 32,800 shares. Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 342,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.04% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 90 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has 6.71 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 518,541 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.05% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 13,537 shares. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Stifel Finance stated it has 23,405 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0% or 13,491 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. On Wednesday, July 31 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 55,000 shares. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. 7,525 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 10,906 shares to 214,709 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,742 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valmark Advisers holds 5,027 shares. Ballentine Limited Liability Corporation has 12,168 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arvest Fincl Bank Tru Division invested in 0.57% or 115,614 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 32,656 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. 27,019 were accumulated by Smithfield Company. 2.26 million were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1.02% or 27,086 shares. Schulhoff & Communication invested 0.99% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Barclays Public Lc has 0.14% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Keybank Association Oh holds 0.48% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Becker Cap Mgmt owns 13,585 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.86% or 138,909 shares. Archford Strategies Llc owns 28,257 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 0.13% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 95,734 shares. The Texas-based Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx has invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).