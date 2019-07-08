Harding Loevner LP Has Lifted Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT); Jrm Investment Counsel Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 27,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, down from 373,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 468,493 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 67,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.62M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.66M, up from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 1.95M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.15% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Benjamin F Edwards reported 34,870 shares. Pioneer Trust Bancshares N A Or holds 74,646 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. 28,365 are held by Tru Of Virginia Va. Fort LP invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ruggie Cap Group invested in 603 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port invested in 3,367 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.12% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2,650 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Limited Liability Company New York holds 0.13% or 17,447 shares. Farmers Bancorp has 4,204 shares. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 0.42% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Godshalk Welsh Capital reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mason Street Advisors Ltd has 0.41% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 250,564 shares. Moreover, Longer Invests has 1.69% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 17,840 shares. Grassi Inv Management has 123,385 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Shares for $249,875 were bought by Stratton John G.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 24,964 shares to 10.78 million shares, valued at $469.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 489,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. $9,910 worth of stock was sold by Marone Anthony F. JR on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advisors invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Company has 669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0.02% or 1.11 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 46,872 shares. Macquarie Gru Incorporated Ltd reported 43,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 7,895 shares. 3,175 are held by Nordea Mgmt. Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited Co holds 0% or 11,930 shares in its portfolio. 24,163 were reported by Aviva Public Ltd Com. Creative Planning holds 0% or 24,158 shares. 7,947 were reported by Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Liability. Oppenheimer & Co invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 72,391 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 82,550 are held by Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.48% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,270 shares to 91,734 shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.