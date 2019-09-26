Harding Loevner LP Has Lifted By $2.04 Million Its Jd Com (JD) Position; Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (LON:BRK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brooks Macdonald Group PLC has GBX 2490 highest and GBX 1945 lowest target. GBX 2245’s average target is 14.83% above currents GBX 1955 stock price. Brooks Macdonald Group PLC had 15 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital on Wednesday, September 18 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, September 12. See Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) latest ratings:

Harding Loevner Lp increased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 2.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp acquired 68,074 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)'s stock declined 0.96%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 2.48M shares with $75.04M value, up from 2.41 million last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $43.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 10.51 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. JD.com has $36.5000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 16.63% above currents $29.58 stock price. JD.com had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Mizuho.

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 27,916 shares to 2.16 million valued at $137.15 million in 2019Q2.

The stock increased 1.14% or GBX 22 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1955. About 3,660 shares traded. Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 272.78 million GBP. It operates through four divisions: Investment Management, Financial Planning, Funds and Property Management, and International. It has a 46.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides financial planning advice and employment benefits consultancy services to small and medium sized enterprises; and multi asset and specialist fund products to the retail sector, as well as property management services for private individuals, institutions, and property fund managers.