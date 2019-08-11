Harding Loevner LP Has Lifted Ambev Sa (ABEV) Holding by $180.15 Million; As Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Stock Rose, Beck Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 1.25M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 45.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The hedge fund held 129.23M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555.67M, up from 84.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 27.31 million shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 40,597 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd invested in 0.09% or 1.26 million shares. State Street Corporation invested in 3.70M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 327,576 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 15,471 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Stephens Ar invested in 24,405 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cordasco, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 425 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 3,650 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Lpl Financial Ltd holds 150,832 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Barnett reported 1.26% stake.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 24,523 shares to 26,185 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 10,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Ultra S&P 500 Proshares (SSO).

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2019: STWD,FLT,LC,AFG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Starwood Property Trust Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Fred S. Ridley – PR Newswire” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust Completes $374 Million Residential Non-Agency Securitization – PR Newswire” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 2.08 million shares to 4,310 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 26,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 764,409 shares, and cut its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).