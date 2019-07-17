Harding Loevner LP Has Decreased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding By $1.07 Million; Last Week Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Coverage

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 0.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp sold 24,964 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 10.78M shares with $469.83M value, down from 10.81 million last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $53.30B valuation. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 11.06M shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Graphic Packaging Holding Company had 3 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. The stock of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. See Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $12.5000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na holds 0.21% or 3.68M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Advsrs Asset has 0.01% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Northern Tru reported 1.45M shares or 0% of all its holdings. 80,445 are owned by Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn owns 125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Republic Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 23,585 shares. 6.53 million were accumulated by Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Whittier Trust reported 154,839 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 13.31 million shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 10,915 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 63,713 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Company owns 28,075 shares. Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Stephens Ar reported 21,936 shares.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. The company has market cap of $4.11 billion. It operates through three divisions: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. It has a 17.38 P/E ratio. The firm offers coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $482.90 million for 27.59 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp increased Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 81,181 shares to 3.22M valued at $428.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 51,618 shares and now owns 1.55M shares. Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arosa Capital Management LP has invested 0.7% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M Securities Inc invested in 4,947 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 16.28M were reported by State Bank Of America De. Aldebaran Financial has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Murphy Capital Management has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Btr Cap Inc stated it has 68,734 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com stated it has 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Axa reported 252,292 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 78,820 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation has invested 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru accumulated 1.87M shares. 108,585 were accumulated by Parsec Fincl Management.