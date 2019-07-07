Harding Loevner LP Has Decreased Its Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Holding by $6.89 Million; Orbimed Advisors Has Raised Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding by $210.54 Million

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 237,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.76 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.04 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 171,244 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 14.89% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500.

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 2216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 5.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.79 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.24 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 4.05M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – GERMAN COURT OF APPEAL TO HAVE HEARING IN MAY, JUNE THIS YEAR ABOUT CO’S PATENTS ‘254, ‘766 THAT EDWARDS WAS FOUND TO INFRINGE; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis

Analysts await Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.5 per share. BSAC’s profit will be $215.87 million for 16.36 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Santander-Chile for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.95% EPS growth.

More notable recent Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “BSBR vs. BSAC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Zacks.com” published on May 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Airline Stocks That Will Help Your Portfolio Take Off – Investorplace.com” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Al Gore’s Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2017 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Santander hires Evertec as processor of its acquiring business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 431,567 shares to 4.61M shares, valued at $533.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What To Expect From Boston Scientific’s Q1 – Forbes” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on Their Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ BSX – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0% or 563,426 shares. State Street invested in 0.18% or 59.24 million shares. Northpointe Ltd Company invested in 0.76% or 62,774 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 560,196 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 6,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 57,061 shares. 2,164 are owned by Parkside Fincl Natl Bank. 36,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Dupont Management holds 0.12% or 134,365 shares in its portfolio. South Street Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.75% or 321,950 shares. Moreover, Sands Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 160,193 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.11% or 1.11M shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 52,680 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 0.01% or 2,731 shares. 37,870 were accumulated by Banque Pictet And Cie.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 316,700 shares to 631,300 shares, valued at $40.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 352,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc.