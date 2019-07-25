Harding Loevner LP Has Decreased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Position as Share Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose While Richard C Young & Company Has Raised Position by $4.00 Million

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 14,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 244,831 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, down from 259,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 790,302 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500.

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 42.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 28,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.45M, up from 67,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 8.62M shares traded or 19.55% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 868,612 shares. Howard Capital Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 105,793 shares. Chesley Taft Llc holds 201,177 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. Arkansas-based Forest Hill Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 18,429 were accumulated by Fernwood Invest Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Iberiabank Corporation has 1.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Savings Bank Of The West reported 21,549 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Df Dent And Communication Inc holds 105,673 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested in 4.62% or 81,332 shares. Moreover, Kopp Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,008 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc accumulated 315,996 shares or 3.77% of the stock. Shikiar Asset Mngmt has 3,926 shares. Stone Run Capital Limited Co holds 0.19% or 2,750 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 36,508 shares. Paradigm Ltd Com stated it has 3,008 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

