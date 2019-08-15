Harding Loevner LP Has Decreased By $149.32 Million Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position; MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 39.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp sold 834,203 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 1.28M shares with $230.06M value, down from 2.12 million last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $90.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $149.17. About 9.01M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 8 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 12 trimmed and sold positions in MFS High Income Municipal Trust. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.31 million shares, down from 1.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding MFS High Income Municipal Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in MFS High Income Municipal Trust for 96,137 shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 22,677 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.02% invested in the company for 53,994 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Cetera Advisors Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 132,567 shares traded or 37.80% up from the average. MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $169.85 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It has a 16.48 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Harding Loevner Lp increased Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 259,449 shares to 8.67 million valued at $1.10 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 18,591 shares and now owns 699,322 shares. Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) was raised too.

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $181.04’s average target is 21.36% above currents $149.17 stock price. NVIDIA had 44 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by DZ Bank to “Sell” on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. UBS maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Wednesday, March 20. UBS has “Buy” rating and $210 target. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Monday, March 11. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $140 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank.

