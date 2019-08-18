Harding Loevner LP Has Decreased Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holding By $42.28 Million; Guaranty Bancshares Has 1.28 Sentiment

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Banco Macro Sa (BMA) stake by 85.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp sold 939,547 shares as Banco Macro Sa (BMA)’s stock rose 65.58%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 158,276 shares with $7.24M value, down from 1.10 million last quarter. Banco Macro Sa now has $2.41B valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 926,833 shares traded or 18.03% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B

Guaranty Bancshares Inc (GNTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 23 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 18 trimmed and sold equity positions in Guaranty Bancshares Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 2.50 million shares, up from 2.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Guaranty Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 16 Increased: 19 New Position: 4.

Among 2 analysts covering Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macro Bank has $6100 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58’s average target is 51.52% above currents $38.28 stock price. Macro Bank had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.15 earnings per share, up 6.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.02 per share. BMA’s profit will be $135.30 million for 4.45 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.87% negative EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp increased Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) stake by 44,580 shares to 1.72M valued at $227.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) stake by 482,715 shares and now owns 17.72M shares. Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was raised too.

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 8,798 shares traded. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTY News: 10/04/2018 First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides an array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking services and products for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Texas. The company has market cap of $352.01 million. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts; and personal loans, line of credit, SBA loans, and real estate loans, as well as mortgage warehouse loans and credit cards. It has a 15.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mortgage, trust, and wealth management services and products; and online and mobile banking, online cash management, and treasury management services.

Analysts await Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 23.91% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GNTY’s profit will be $6.59M for 13.36 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Thb Asset Management holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. for 154,623 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 200,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 198,275 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,017 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $135,047 activity.