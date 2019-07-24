Harding Loevner LP Has Cut Weibo (WB) Position as Share Value Declined; Capital International Sarl Holding in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 54.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.51M, down from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.16. About 1.10 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,653 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 30,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.63. About 7.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic on the state of the economy â€” for now; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – GTC GTCP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 11.96 FROM PLN 11.35; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 30/05/2018 – U.S. money markets have ‘minimal’ Italy exposure -J.P. Morgan Securities; 14/03/2018 – SWISSCOM AG SCMN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 480 FROM SFR 429

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford & Commerce invested in 0% or 26,310 shares. Natixis has invested 0.02% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Federated Investors Pa has 2.14 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 254,268 shares. Ameriprise Fin has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 42,236 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Lc, California-based fund reported 60,558 shares. Oaktree Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 528,618 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Svcs holds 196 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 144,798 were reported by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 710,068 shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $473.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 12,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB).

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.51 million for 17.74 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, April 16 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,000 shares. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M Incorporated reported 207,528 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 298,200 shares. Westend Lc reported 0% stake. Reliance Company Of Delaware stated it has 76,577 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Bank Of America De reported 0.91% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meyer Handelman reported 1.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Business Financial Svcs reported 8,458 shares. Fincl Incorporated holds 0.1% or 2,386 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 1.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Heartland Consultants has 0.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,124 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Co holds 69,500 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Co owns 385 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 54,496 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Essex Fin Service Inc has invested 1.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornerstone holds 0.09% or 12,000 shares.