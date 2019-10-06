Harding Loevner LP Has Boosted Its Jd Com (JD) Stake by $2.04 Million; Valuation Declined; Truenorth Has Increased Its Fedex (FDX) Stake by $303,236

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 68,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 2.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.04 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 7.43M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,812 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 12,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 2.09M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $354,364 activity. Inglis John C bought 600 shares worth $100,614.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $267.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 17,863 shares to 1,088 shares, valued at $138,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 14,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,012 shares, and cut its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd reported 1,735 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 3,359 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel stated it has 3,464 shares. Bartlett And Llc stated it has 0.84% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,125 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Miles Cap Inc accumulated 0.8% or 5,989 shares. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Management Ma has invested 1.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 22,796 were reported by Regentatlantic Cap Limited Company. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Da Davidson & stated it has 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Massachusetts-based Srb Corporation has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,300 shares. Bragg Advsr holds 0.04% or 1,754 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Ltd Pa holds 0.03% or 2,252 shares in its portfolio.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9,385 shares to 642,603 shares, valued at $111.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 637,128 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).