Harding Loevner LP Decreased Its Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Position; Element Capital Management Lifted Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Holding By $525,970

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) stake by 7.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp sold 237,611 shares as Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC)’s stock rose 5.19%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 2.76 million shares with $82.04M value, down from 3.00M last quarter. Banco Santander Chile New now has $13.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 125,531 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY

Element Capital Management Llc increased Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) stake by 167.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc acquired 3,530 shares as Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT)’s stock declined 24.16%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 5,633 shares with $843,000 value, up from 2,103 last quarter. Ubiquiti Networks Inc now has $7.81 billion valuation. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Harding Loevner Lp increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 9,568 shares to 1.37M valued at $260.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 67,136 shares and now owns 2.62 million shares. Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Bancontander Chile (NYSE:BSAC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bancontander Chile has $32 highest and $32 lowest target. $32’s average target is 14.00% above currents $28.07 stock price. Bancontander Chile had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) rating on Thursday, March 14. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $32 target. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $32 target in Thursday, March 14 report.

More notable recent Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Banco Santander-Chile Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Banco Santander hires Evertec as processor of its acquiring business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NEW DATE: Banco Santander-Chile: Announces Second Quarter 2019 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.22% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Schroder Management Gp has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Sei Invs holds 2,179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Woodstock has 1.2% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Denali Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 6,500 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Syntal Cap Ltd Company holds 4,314 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested in 0.05% or 22,460 shares. Us National Bank De owns 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 432 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) or 3,212 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc stated it has 6,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.02% or 27,309 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has 8,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 125,712 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 37,770 shares.

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 204,771 shares to 95,263 valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) stake by 15,322 shares and now owns 17,113 shares. Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) was reduced too.

More notable recent Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UBNT) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ubiquiti (UBNT) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ubiquiti Networks: What Happens When The Buybacks End? – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ubiquiti -6.6% after revenue miss, $500M buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 20th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.