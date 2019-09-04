Harding Loevner LP Cut Its Position in Weibo (WB) as Stock Declined; International Business Machs C (IBM) Holder Security National Bank Of So Dak Has Raised Its Holding by $377,880

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.26. About 1.29M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 54.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.68M shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.51M, down from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 3.41 million shares traded or 61.24% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Expands Cloud Capabilities in Latin America, to Help Companies Accelerate Shift to Hybrid Cloud – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Expanding Their Reach: Top 6 Institutions Operating in the Crypto Space and Driving Adoption – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 27,182 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Novare Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.74% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3.43 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Jacobs Ca owns 43,058 shares. First Foundation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,817 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 249,551 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp reported 11.95 million shares. Valley National Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,548 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 44,747 shares. Cincinnati holds 1.58% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 277,700 shares. 26,928 were reported by Van Strum & Towne. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 26,781 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Cortland Assoc Mo holds 3,848 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Blume Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 840 shares. Cap Guardian stated it has 1,559 shares.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) by 5.54 million shares to 29.99 million shares, valued at $171.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 44,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Raymond James & Associate holds 0% or 10,632 shares in its portfolio. Harding Loevner Lp reported 1.43M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 38 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 393,364 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 151,578 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schroder Mgmt Gru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 475,987 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Earnest Prns Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 8,833 are owned by Brinker. 33,462 are owned by First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership. State Street Corp has 1.17M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.04 million for 16.51 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baozun Earnings Preview: Assessing The Trade War Impact – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weibo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Could Solidify or Squelch Alibaba Stock Uptrend – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.