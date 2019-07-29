Harding Loevner LP Cut Its Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $132.45 Million; Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Shareholder Arvest Trust Company Has Raised Its Position by $6.32 Million

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 130 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $86.81. About 362,996 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 134,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,032 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24M, up from 206,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 387,477 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 94,717 shares to 143,246 shares, valued at $23.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,549 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 31,260 shares. Barclays Pcl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 560 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Insight 2811 accumulated 31,926 shares. Sg Americas, a New York-based fund reported 18,142 shares. Fenimore Asset holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 327,775 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of reported 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 3,920 shares. 114,404 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust Hldg. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Management Co holds 130,719 shares. North Star Invest Management stated it has 100 shares.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 480,246 shares to 480,306 shares, valued at $149.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 9.95 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $342.58M for 13.31 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.75% negative EPS growth.