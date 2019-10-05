Harding Loevner LP Cut Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Last Week Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $25400 highest and $20900 lowest target. $229.60’s average target is 33.16% above currents $172.42 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Piper Jaffray. Goldman Sachs reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $22000 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. See Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) latest ratings:

01/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $215.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: $226.0000 New Target: $254.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $209.0000 New Target: $213.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $217.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $211.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $220.0000 Reinitiate

21/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $209.0000 Initiates Coverage On

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 1.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp sold 26,268 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 1.48M shares with $206.13 million value, down from 1.50 million last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $236.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION

The stock increased 1.13% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $172.42. About 879,764 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Adds Shire, Exits Vertex; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES $70 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: U.K. ministers urge Vertex to reach pricing deal on its cystic fibrosis drug; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares while 178 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 235.36 million shares or 0.60% less from 236.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Investment Inc holds 3,000 shares. Dana invested 0.1% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa holds 0.7% or 465,252 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Limited Liability Co accumulated 6.34M shares. Ls Invest Ltd owns 7,817 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,902 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.13% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Hexavest stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 57,017 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp has 767 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated has 4,769 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 11,928 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Conning holds 0.02% or 3,840 shares.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company has market cap of $43.33 billion. The firm focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and advancing its research and development programs. It has a 20.24 P/E ratio. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $158’s average target is 21.29% above currents $130.27 stock price. Walt Disney had 22 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. UBS maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Imperial Capital. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line” rating.

Harding Loevner Lp increased Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) stake by 45,376 shares to 1.47M valued at $64.16M in 2019Q2. It also upped Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) stake by 9.68M shares and now owns 35.32M shares. Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 537,429 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability invested in 0.23% or 13,785 shares. 43,127 were reported by Kj Harrison. Moreover, Proffitt And Goodson Inc has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested in 0.55% or 514,382 shares. Horrell Inc reported 0% stake. Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 150,156 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Fosun International Ltd holds 0.12% or 12,508 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.79% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4.52 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd holds 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 111,520 shares. Seabridge Ltd Co stated it has 627 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 8,919 were reported by Fayerweather Charles. Trillium Asset Ltd Company reported 3,826 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 65,324 shares. Ballentine Ltd holds 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 18,106 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.