Harding Loevner LP Boosted Jd Com (JD) Position; STAGECOACH GROUP PLC ORDS ORDINARY SHARE (SAGKF) Sellers Decreased By 92.31% Their Shorts

Harding Loevner Lp increased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 1.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp acquired 27,329 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 2.41 million shares with $72.64M value, up from 2.38M last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $45.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.08% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 15.61 million shares traded or 21.68% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply

STAGECOACH GROUP PLC ORDS ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) had a decrease of 92.31% in short interest. SAGKF’s SI was 300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 92.31% from 3,900 shares previously. It closed at $1.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $854.14 million. It operates through three divisions: UK Bus , UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services.

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. JD.com has $38 highest and $25 lowest target. $32.81’s average target is 4.52% above currents $31.39 stock price. JD.com had 18 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities with “Buy”. Nomura maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. Benchmark maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. CLSA upgraded the shares of JD in report on Friday, March 1 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1.

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) stake by 939,547 shares to 158,276 valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 15.55M shares and now owns 84.20 million shares. Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) was reduced too.