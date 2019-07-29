Harding Loevner LP Boosted China Mobile Limited (CHL) Position by $497.59 Million as Shares Declined; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowered Public Svc Enterprise Group (PEG) Holding by $3.25 Million

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) by 81.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,870 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 67,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.54. About 2.20 million shares traded or 4.78% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 7857.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 9.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.08 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513.90M, up from 126,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 543,853 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 489,009 shares to 3.39M shares, valued at $263.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 834,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.85 million activity. 52,407 shares were sold by IZZO RALPH, worth $2.85 million on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PEG’s profit will be $313.36M for 24.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.59% negative EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 850 shares to 2,409 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).