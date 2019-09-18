Harding Loevner LP Boosted By $2.29 Million Its Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Holding; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)

Among 2 analysts covering Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bluebird Bio has $19100 highest and $122 lowest target. $149.67’s average target is 39.58% above currents $107.23 stock price. Bluebird Bio had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $122 target in Friday, March 22 report. See bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $143.0000 New Target: $136.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $191.0000 163.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $166.00 131.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $122 Maintain

Harding Loevner Lp increased Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) stake by 2.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp acquired 95,579 shares as Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD)’s stock rose 1.24%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 4.70M shares with $115.02M value, up from 4.60M last quarter. Companhia Brasileira De Dist now has $5.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.71. About 160,201 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold bluebird bio, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Svcs holds 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) or 46 shares. Bessemer Gp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 2,000 shares. Pittenger And Anderson owns 11 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited holds 1.31% or 75,000 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company invested in 0.11% or 52,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 5,445 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp reported 15,371 shares. Woodstock Corporation invested 0.14% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Optimum reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Frontier Cap Mgmt Co Ltd Co holds 107,396 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Com has invested 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $5.93 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $107.23. About 289,565 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable Functions; 28/03/2018 – BLUE, CELG MAY GET UP TO $70M MILESTONE FOR FIRST INDICATION; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – DEMONSTRATED 1ST OBJECTIVE RESPONSE TO ANY CAR-T IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML WITHOUT PRECONDITIONING CHEMOTHERAPY HIGHLIGHTS POTENTIAL OF CYAD-01 AS TREATMENT FOR AML; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable; 18/04/2018 – BLUEBIRD: NEW CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATES LENTIGLOBIN POTENTIAL; 17/05/2018 – ToolGen, Inc., Demonstrates CRISPR/cas9 Gene Editing Improves Anti-Tumor Activity of Human CAR-T Cells; 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multi; 08/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Blue Hat CEO to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “General Mills Q1 Earnings Preview: Will GIS Stock Continue Its Run? – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top-Ranked Blue Chip Tech Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Large Queues are a Small-Cap Problem – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Cancer-Fighting Favorites To Put On Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 31,365 shares to 2.59M valued at $217.94M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) stake by 48,842 shares and now owns 195,989 shares. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) was reduced too.