Harbourvest Partners Trimmed Stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by $792,848 as Share Value Declined; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 28.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 343,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.35M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 604,552 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Sees Deal Closing in 2H 201; 10/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Exits MRO Joint Venture in China; 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 340,155 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 590,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $22.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nio Inc. by 3.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46 million shares, and cut its stake in E L F Beauty Inc..

