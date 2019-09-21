Harbourvest Partners Trimmed Position in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by $792,848; Cannell Capital Position in Lee Enterprises (LEE) Has Boosted as Share Price Declined

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 454,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 3.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13 million, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 278,822 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500.

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 804,609 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 1.04M shares to 759,094 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 245,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Herald Invest Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.16% or 140,000 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Mngmt has invested 0.1% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Stone Ridge Asset Llc has 17,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Llp accumulated 46,925 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 17,630 shares. 693,785 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. 268,379 are held by Acadian Asset Lc. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 339,918 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Boston Prns holds 1.82 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Amer Intl Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 24,116 shares.

