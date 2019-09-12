Harbourvest Partners Position in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Decreased by $792,848; Heronetta Management LP Stake in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Has Decreased by $1.25 Million as Share Value Declined

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 451,855 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 28,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 116,462 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.20M, down from 144,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 146,317 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 135,814 were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Co. 573,621 are held by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability. 1.00M are held by Masters Lc. Needham Investment Mgmt Limited holds 50,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Herald Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0.16% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) or 140,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 53,314 shares. Boston Partners stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Legal General Public Limited Com has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 6,094 shares. The New York-based Springowl Limited Liability has invested 1.41% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 26,723 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Virtu Lc invested in 10,117 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 183,494 shares.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $223.66M for 6.94 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.