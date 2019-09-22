Harbourvest Partners Has Lowered Its Stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by $792,848 as Share Price Declined; As Wix.Com (WIX) Share Value Rose, Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Cut Its Position by $1.42 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 396,957 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 858,584 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apyx Medical Corp. by 222,316 shares to 449,298 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Investors holds 0.03% or 1.04 million shares. Granite Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.13% or 16,529 shares. Nomura Holding Inc stated it has 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bancshares Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 123,919 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company holds 20,951 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ci Invests Inc has invested 0.13% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Next Century Growth Invsts Limited has 0.61% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 34,709 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Coatue Mngmt Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 177,904 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 255 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 112,580 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 66 were accumulated by Carroll Associate. 15,911 were reported by Taylor Frigon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. First Personal Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Soroban Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 1.2% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com, a New York-based fund reported 693,785 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon has 133,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alyeska Investment Grp Inc LP reported 207,818 shares. Boston Partners holds 0.01% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 650,506 shares. Needham Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 95,526 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Levin Strategies LP invested in 0.02% or 49,000 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 2.67 million shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). White Pine Cap Ltd invested 0.6% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 114,665 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN).

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

