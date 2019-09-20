Harbourvest Partners Has Cut Its Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Holding by $792,848 as Share Price Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Bloombergsen Has Lowered Its Holding

Bloombergsen Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc sold 34,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.47 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 14.58 million shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.31. About 871,362 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV

Bloombergsen Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 9,983 shares to 450,710 shares, valued at $60.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 63,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco holds 115,909 shares. Fincl Ser Corporation holds 7,044 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cornerstone owns 8,192 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gideon invested in 9,590 shares or 0.19% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 1.40 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Hourglass Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.44% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Com invested 0.67% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fred Alger Mngmt holds 2,368 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has 1.55% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.44M shares. Orca Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.48% or 7,638 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department stated it has 24,901 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West invested 0.18% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 57,806 shares.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Cap Inc has 0.1% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 18,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Masters Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.2% or 1.00 million shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 183,494 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 133,412 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 28,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 500 shares. Harbourvest reported 113,586 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 1,003 shares. Herald Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 140,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 114,665 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 0% or 35,658 shares. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Blackrock has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Moreover, Gsa Prtn Llp has 0.02% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 46,925 shares.

