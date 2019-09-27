Harbourvest Partners Has Cut Holding in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) as Valuation Declined; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined While Halsey Associates Has Decreased Its Holding

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 204,968 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 13,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 66,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66M, down from 79,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 6.93M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested in 18,053 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Northern invested in 405,276 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 2.45 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 339,918 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 846 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 573,621 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 79,259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,094 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Harbourvest Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.18% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 113,586 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 17,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 183,494 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Art Ltd Com holds 69,221 shares.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Lp invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foundry Prns Limited Liability has 1.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Co invested in 91,842 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Co holds 0.41% or 8.71M shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein reported 0.56% stake. Howard Capital owns 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 28,796 shares. Nomura reported 86,831 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 0.89% stake. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 234,398 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 30,409 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company holds 1.55% or 179,536 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 0.38% stake. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atlas Browninc invested in 0.61% or 16,157 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 97,133 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.