Harbour Investment Management Stake in Boeing Company (BA) Has Trimmed by $379,857; Swarthmore Group Stake in Republic Services (RSG) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 92.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 120,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 10,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $836,000, down from 130,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $88.68. About 1.40M shares traded or 36.36% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97M shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO CANCEL BOEING EXPORT LICENSE FOR $20B IN JET SALES; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.48 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard holds 0.06% or 18.61 million shares. Bluemountain Lc invested in 0.01% or 15,271 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Wms Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 5,614 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 21,789 shares. 143 are held by Brandywine Global Inv Llc. Century has 0.41% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 5.09 million shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 2,797 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 28,708 shares. 837 are owned by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 1.66 million shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Co holds 24,802 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.12% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Wallace has invested 1.64% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 33.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.62% or 102,221 shares in its portfolio. 65 were reported by Paragon Mngmt Ltd Llc. Round Table Ser Limited Liability Company has 959 shares. Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept has invested 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cyrus Prns Ltd Partnership holds 5,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Trust Department Mb Bancorp N A, Illinois-based fund reported 6,103 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha invested in 0.08% or 3,077 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 60,850 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Butensky And Cohen Security has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northeast Fin Consultants Inc stated it has 3,456 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 38,336 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc stated it has 1.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Axa owns 332,615 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Co stated it has 4,600 shares.