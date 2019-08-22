Harbour Investment Management Position in Boeing Company (BA) Has Decreased by $379,857 as Market Valuation Declined; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined, Vigilant Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.55 Million

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 19,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 192,321 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, down from 211,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 3.20M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.73B market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $15.03 during the last trading session, reaching $355.02. About 5.04M shares traded or 18.69% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Company has 19,884 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 105 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru Co has 4,266 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc stated it has 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Strategic Financial Svcs has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 979 are held by Leisure Capital Mngmt. Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 119,693 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability reported 5,053 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reik And invested in 2,960 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.9% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,556 shares. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Edge Wealth Lc accumulated 4,605 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated stated it has 0.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,487 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.39B for 36.83 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $3.62 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 67,307 shares to 74,502 shares, valued at $14.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. Unsponsored Adr (TCEHY) by 60,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us Small Company Etf (FNDA).