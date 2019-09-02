Harbour Investment Management Lowered Its Boeing Company (BA) Stake; Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR) Had 3 Bulls

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased Boeing Company (BA) stake by 33.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as Boeing Company (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Harbour Investment Management Llc holds 2,010 shares with $767,000 value, down from 3,007 last quarter. Boeing Company now has $202.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL CLOSELY WATCH WTO APPEALS BODY’S DECISION IN 2019 ON US AID TO BOEING; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion

Among 3 analysts covering Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Asure has $15 highest and $9 lowest target. $12.33’s average target is 91.46% above currents $6.44 stock price. Asure had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Barrington maintained Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. See Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) latest ratings:

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 17.73% above currents $364.09 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Friday, March 8. UBS has “Buy” rating and $525 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to “Peer Perform” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alesco Advisors Lc accumulated 814 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca holds 0.05% or 790 shares. Stonebridge Limited Co reported 1.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moody Bancorporation Trust Division has 57,948 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Nadler Fin Gru invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Western Cap Management Communication stated it has 4.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Covington Cap Mgmt has 1.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 66,395 shares. Meridian holds 950 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Co reported 17,856 shares stake. Aviance Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clark Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Company holds 0.46% or 14,194 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment Management stated it has 7,003 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 112,599 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 2.19% or 49,754 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $5,743 activity. 900 shares were bought by Lathrop Charles W JR, worth $5,743 on Friday, August 23.

The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 128,091 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Acquires OccupEye Limited; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO; 05/04/2018 – FalconStor Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE FILES TO SELL UP TO $175M OF SECURITIES; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – TERM LOANS UNDER FACILITY ARE $105 MLN, WHICH INCLUDES APPROXIMATELY $36.75 MLN OF NEW DEBT; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Increasing Shelf Registration to $175M From About $60M; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP EBITDA, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME ITEMS, OF BETWEEN $19.0 MLN AND $22.0 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – TRANSACTION IS EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 1, 2018 AND A COMPLETE TRANSITION OF CUSTOMER BASE IS EXPECTED BY JULY 2, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $97.27 million. The firm offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SaaS offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics.