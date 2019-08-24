Harbour Investment Management Lowered Its Boeing Company (BA) Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Holding by $365,904

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Targets 2022 Debut for Electric Plane; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION; 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer Leads Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Companies for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd reported 5,410 shares. Meridian Counsel owns 1,873 shares. Orrstown Svcs owns 0.77% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,447 shares. Cypress Mgmt Lc reported 29,839 shares. Arcadia Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 100 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Co reported 8,783 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Co has 1.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Round Table Ser Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 57,137 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 102,221 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 4.07% or 103,888 shares. Payden Rygel, a California-based fund reported 33,000 shares. Markel accumulated 94,400 shares. Omers Administration reported 185,215 shares. Fulton State Bank Na holds 0.3% or 11,403 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,391 shares to 34,946 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.