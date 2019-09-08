Harbour Investment Management Lowered Boeing Company (BA) Holding as Stock Declined; As National (NOV) Share Price Declined, Holder Estabrook Capital Management Cut Position by $28.58 Million

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms; 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines to Book 1Q Charge of $35M-$40M Related to Purchase of Boeing 767 Aircraft; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in National (NOV) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 1,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 22,084 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $588.32 million, down from 23,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in National for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 4.33M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 1,031 shares to 133,903 shares, valued at $10.82 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr by 65 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $32.25M for 61.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.