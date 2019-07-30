Harbour Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Boeing Company (BA) Position as Share Price Declined; Jcsd Capital Stake In Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Was Raised

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 145,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 289,100 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN) by 25,757 shares to 127,201 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI).

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Closes Fidelity Deal, Appoints New CEO – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Job Growth and Bank Earnings: What Investors Need to Know – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential – The Motley Fool” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Gained 78% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $30,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Jennison Associate Lc reported 947,828 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Kennedy holds 0.41% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) or 500,990 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 8,647 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 71 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 124,708 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 28,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Lpl Finance Ltd Com holds 0% or 11,499 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 9,787 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 77,399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 61,954 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.29 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interactive Advsr reported 0.05% stake. Eqis Cap Management invested in 0.03% or 1,122 shares. Insight 2811 Incorporated holds 2,680 shares. Aviance Partners Ltd Liability Com invested 3.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 7,787 were reported by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Senator Invest Gru LP reported 550,000 shares. South Dakota Council owns 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,200 shares. Thomasville Bancorporation accumulated 8,723 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.28% or 123,858 shares in its portfolio. Pioneer Tru Commercial Bank N A Or stated it has 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oakmont owns 399,878 shares for 21.47% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,100 shares. The Washington-based Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Delaware holds 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,295 shares.