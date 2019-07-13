Harbour Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Boeing Company (BA) Holding as Share Value Declined; Eaton Vance (EV) Position Boosted by Capital Management Corp

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 43,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,356 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 million, up from 205,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 871,308 shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 32.56% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs; 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Adds Aptiv, Exits Dun & Bradstreet: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c; 22/05/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $414.3 MLN VS $374.6 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 01/05/2018 – Lawrence L. Fahey Appointed President of The U.S. Charitable Gift Trust®

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,055 shares to 24,786 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 33,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,220 shares, and cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

