Harbour Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Boeing Company (BA) Holding as Market Value Declined; Victory Capital Management Cut Stake in Ppg Inds (PPG) as Valuation Rose

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $334.51. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – BOEING: ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO OPTIMIZE OPS WITH CREW MANAGEMENT SOL; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 7,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 35,297 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 43,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 1.01M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018; 07/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL G. KORTE AS GLOBAL VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT, AEROSPACE PRODUCTS, EFFECTIVE MAY 7; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $389.35M for 17.90 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 9,441 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 19.98M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 8,601 shares. 120 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mgmt. Crawford Invest Counsel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 1,990 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited owns 120,652 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 56,612 shares. Echo Street Llc holds 93,364 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Atlas Browninc stated it has 0.21% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 59,027 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning invested in 0.02% or 2,638 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 1,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 12,500 shares. Millennium Management Lc invested in 0% or 11,231 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 744,085 shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $61.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 313,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.70 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

