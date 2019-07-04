Harbour Investment Management Has Lowered Its Boeing Company (BA) Position by $379,857; Fisher Asset Management Has Raised Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding by $518,500

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 15,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,331 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 67,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 877,995 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 17/05/2018 – Russia moves to sell jets to Iran after Trump exit from nuclear deal sinks Boeing’s deals; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350 – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DOJ extends Boeing probe to 787 Dreamliner – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ceasefire: Tariff Tailwind Injects Early Euphoria, With New Record Highs In Sight – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil Com has 22,500 shares. Maryland Management has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meiji Yasuda Life reported 11,202 shares. 273,222 were reported by Amp Capital Investors Limited. 6,696 are owned by Dakota Wealth Mngmt. Adage Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 758,217 shares stake. Lazard Asset Ltd accumulated 22,995 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Renaissance Inv Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3.41% or 21,952 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 432,285 shares. Btim owns 4,225 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mngmt has 3,263 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 30,718 shares. St Germain D J Inc accumulated 4,016 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9,786 shares to 178,008 shares, valued at $20.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 23,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,124 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in April – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Yandex (YNDX) Up 4.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 17, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yandex Falls Short in the Fourth Quarter – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.