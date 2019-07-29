Harbour Investment Management Has Lowered Boeing Company (BA) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Farallon Capital Management Decreased Its Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Position by $9.60 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAYS “REMEDIATIONS” WERE APPLIED AND INTRUSION IS NOT A “PRODUCTION OR DELIVERY ISSUE”; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 05/03/2018 – Air Arabia Planning 100-Jet Deal for Airbus A320s or Boeing 737s; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $587.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 1.94M shares traded or 9.06% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS WINS FDA APPROVAL FOR EXPANDED USE OF RUBRACA; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 08/03/2018 – CLVS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH DOSAGE STRENGTH; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: FDA Converted Approval of the Initial Treatment Indication From Accelerated to Regular Approval; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 10/05/2018 – Tesaro, Clovis Look to Catalyst-Rich Year to Pull Them From Rut; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY – SEC’S ‘WELLS NOTICES’ ALLEGES VIOLATIONS OF SOME PROVISIONS OF SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 AND SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Annex Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 2,106 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsr Inc has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,677 shares. S R Schill & Associates owns 4,336 shares. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,741 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has 80,843 shares. Boston Research & Management invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Natl Pension holds 540,750 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Ent Fin Corp has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Delaware-based Westover Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brave Asset Management stated it has 4,281 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 395,130 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Chatham Grp Inc holds 3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 30,600 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.79 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quotient Ltd (Prn) (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 100,000 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $22.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 165,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 915,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Ready Cap Corp.

