Harbour Investment Management Has Decreased Its Boeing Company (BA) Position by $379,857 as Stock Value Declined; Dorsey Wright & Associates Upped Its National Retail Pptys Com (NNN) Stake by $705,595

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN) by 55.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 12,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 23,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 356,473 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $345.45. About 2.93 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Global Services Revenue $3.94 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 337,889 shares. Stillwater Inv Mngmt stated it has 2,108 shares. Meritage invested in 23,352 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 539 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3.09 million shares. Andra Ap stated it has 15,600 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Pointstate Cap Lp holds 3.02% or 401,210 shares in its portfolio. Family Firm Inc holds 2,888 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank & Trust Pa has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mairs Pwr accumulated 0.02% or 4,180 shares. The United Kingdom-based Dsam Prtn (London) Limited has invested 2.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Co holds 1.7% or 7,034 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Freighter Orders Shine In June – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 0.01% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 93,786 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation stated it has 1,645 shares. Whittier Tru Co owns 13 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Mastrapasqua Asset Management stated it has 0.11% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Van Eck Associates owns 36,998 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr holds 8,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 254,797 shares stake. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 50 shares. Barclays Public Llc has 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 106,897 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,000 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt Corp La reported 5,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.06% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 13,491 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 43,000 shares.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “These REIT Dividends Are Like Everlasting Gobstoppers – Forbes Now” on July 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Retail Properties Is Looking A Bit Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consider National Retail Properties’ 5.3%-Preferred Stock Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “National Retail Properties’ Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark – Forbes” with publication date: November 23, 2016.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAM) by 3,902 shares to 5,945 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,470 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU).