Harbour Investment Management Has Cut By $379,857 Its Boeing Company (BA) Holding; Tctc Holdings Lowered Its Altria Group (MO) Stake

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased Boeing Company (BA) stake by 33.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as Boeing Company (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Harbour Investment Management Llc holds 2,010 shares with $767,000 value, down from 3,007 last quarter. Boeing Company now has $201.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $358.34. About 2.79 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video)

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 1.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 7,515 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 395,361 shares with $22.71M value, down from 402,876 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $89.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 2.74 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.49 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DOJ extends Boeing probe to 787 Dreamliner – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Seaport Global maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, May 13. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hsbc Pcl reported 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Investment Research has invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). South Texas Money Mgmt reported 2,157 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Blue Cap has 4,096 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt invested in 26,486 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 543 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,200 shares. Park Avenue holds 2,079 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 4.60M shares. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,250 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,915 shares. Kwmg Ltd Com reported 6,918 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Altria Group had 10 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 7 by Cowen & Co. Bank of America maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, January 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.00 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Altria Waste $13 Billion on Juul E-Cigs? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: 6.3% Dividend Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Ultimate Bear Scenario Valuation For Altria – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Tctc Holdings Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 29,145 shares to 369,252 valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 5,605 shares and now owns 19,030 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.