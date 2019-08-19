Harbour Investment Management Has Cut Boeing Company (BA) Holding by $379,857; Share Value Declined; Credit Suisse Ag Has Raised Its Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stake by $1.80 Million; Market Value Rose

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $334.99. About 1.20M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Qatar Airways Deal Is Valued at $1.7 Billion; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN BOEING 717S ‘PERFECTLY SUITED’ FOR ISLAND FLIGHTS: CFO; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 472.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 39,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 47,517 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 75,087 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 99,400 shares to 394,500 shares, valued at $25.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 500,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,800 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 8,116 shares. Granahan Inv Ma holds 0.55% or 218,464 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Brown Advisory holds 0.05% or 363,841 shares in its portfolio. Spark Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). American Intl Grp Inc has 27,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Fred Alger accumulated 24,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,109 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd holds 32,742 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fmr Llc accumulated 7.36 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,026 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.09% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Tekla Cap Mgmt Llc owns 188,388 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co holds 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 4,689 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $190,250 activity.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.75 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth stated it has 47,002 shares. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 673 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Css Limited Co Il accumulated 309 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,901 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. The California-based Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Personal Services has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,825 shares. Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.29% or 3,257 shares. Gruss & Incorporated owns 15,000 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp holds 6,159 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% or 1,629 shares. Communications Of Vermont holds 0.62% or 18,779 shares in its portfolio. Accuvest Advsr holds 898 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mitchell Capital Management invested in 2,421 shares or 0.33% of the stock.