Harbour Investment Management Decreased Its Boeing Company (BA) Position by $379,857; South Texas Money Management LTD Has Raised Holding in Wal Mart (WMT) as Stock Price Rose

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Wal Mart Inc. (WMT) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 16,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 276,545 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.97 million, up from 259,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Wal Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 3.99 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s $16 Billion India Investment Creates Two Billionaires; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – JAMES CASH IS RETIRING FROM BOARD; 13/05/2018 – Mint: Walmart has long-term plans for Flipkart, an IPO isn’t one of them; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 05/04/2018 – Easter Holiday Helps Lift Wal-Mart de Mexico Sales; 28/03/2018 – Democrats Take Positive View of Walmart in Reversal for Retailer; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Sees 60c EPS Headwind in FY20 as it Looks to Accelerate India Growth; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS MADE INVESTMENTS IN LOGISTICS BUT EXPECTS MORE INVESTMENTS FROM WALMART IN THE SPACE; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank says selling its entire Flipkart stake to Walmart

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,317 were accumulated by Beech Hill Advsr. Stonebridge Cap Management owns 1.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,048 shares. Premier Asset Limited Liability has invested 3.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hudson Valley Advsr Adv invested in 22,332 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 108,630 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 2,060 are owned by Yhb Invest Advsr. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,159 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 1.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 31,447 shares. Boys Arnold And holds 0.66% or 11,618 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dupont Cap Management Corporation has 0.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.65% or 11,202 shares. Dubuque State Bank & invested in 22,252 shares. 369,218 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Brown Advisory Securities Llc stated it has 3,988 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lynch And Assoc In has 2.43% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Northstar reported 18,674 shares stake. Pacific Glob Investment Management Com reported 67,156 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd accumulated 817,250 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel owns 22,030 shares. Hudock Gp Ltd Liability reported 2,048 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 364,227 shares. Stanley invested in 0.56% or 23,603 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.65% or 9,623 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.20 million shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Woodstock Corp has 0.63% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Yhb Investment has invested 0.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 1.48 million shares. The Israel-based Psagot Inv House has invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor& Decor Hldgs Inc Cl A by 18,563 shares to 361,927 shares, valued at $14.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Michelin (Cgde) (MGDDY) by 17,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 955,109 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).