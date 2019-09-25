HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Both HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 10 6.25 N/A 0.36 53.94 Washington Federal Inc. 33 5.59 N/A 2.57 14.24

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. and Washington Federal Inc. Washington Federal Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. HarborOne Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 0.3% Washington Federal Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.3%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. and Washington Federal Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Washington Federal Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. has a 118.25% upside potential and an average price target of $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20% of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. shares and 88.2% of Washington Federal Inc. shares. 0.1% are HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Washington Federal Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 1.32% 1.27% 2.85% 26.32% 3.57% 20.52% Washington Federal Inc. 1.39% 5.27% 11.39% 25.23% 9.19% 36.95%

For the past year HarborOne Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Washington Federal Inc.

Summary

Washington Federal Inc. beats HarborOne Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, commercial loans, construction loans, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It operates 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through Â‘HarborOne U,Â’ with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.