HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

As Savings & Loans companies, HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 17 4.24 N/A 0.36 51.75 Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 13 8.62 N/A 0.68 19.90

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HarborOne Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 0.4% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 1.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HarborOne Bancorp Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 76.4% respectively. HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 56.02%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HarborOne Bancorp Inc. -1.97% 4.49% 15.68% 2.57% 2.97% 15.61% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.74% 0.3% 2.82% 8.77% 10.76% 5.64%

For the past year HarborOne Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, commercial loans, construction loans, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It operates 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through Â‘HarborOne U,Â’ with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.