HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Raised Honeywell International (HON) Stake

Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 54.55% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. HONE’s profit would be $4.55M giving it 50.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 284,600 shares traded. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) has risen 3.57% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical HONE News: 14/03/2018 – COASTWAY BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $125.6 MLN; 20/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Coastway Bancorp, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to HarborOne Bancorp, Inc; 11/05/2018 – HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Elects Michael J. Sullivan Chairman of the Board; 14/03/2018 HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. To Acquire Coastway Bancorp, Inc; 19/04/2018 – HarborOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 7c; 14/03/2018 – HARBORONE BANCORP, TO BUY COASTWAY BANCORP FOR ABOUT $125.6M; 14/03/2018 – COASTWAY BANCORP INC – HARBORONE WILL ACQUIRE COASTWAY IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125.6 MLN; 14/03/2018 – HarborOne Bancorp: Coastway Holders to Receive $28.25 for Each Coastway Share; 11/05/2018 – HARBORONE BANCORP INC – SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM RE-APPOINTED; 03/04/2018 – HarborOne Bank Establishes ‘HarborOne Mortgage’

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 3.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb acquired 3,735 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 99,677 shares with $17.40M value, up from 95,942 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $120.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.97. About 1.81M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 5,458 shares to 185 valued at $17,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 4,577 shares and now owns 13,986 shares. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 12.97% above currents $167.97 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19700 target in Monday, September 9 report.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 52,223 were accumulated by Autus Asset Management Ltd Llc. Yhb Inv Advsrs holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 31,043 shares. Farmers invested 2.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1.18 million are owned by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 636,666 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, Geode Cap Ltd Liability has 0.41% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9.65 million shares. 2,733 are held by Woodstock Corporation. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,659 shares. Kornitzer Inc Ks owns 52,287 shares. Scotia Inc holds 0.4% or 186,506 shares in its portfolio. Shine Advisory Services Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Appleton Prtn Inc Ma holds 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 5,395 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Co Limited owns 47,596 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Eastern Savings Bank invested in 80,531 shares or 0.89% of the stock.