Harbert Fund Advisors Upped Its Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stake by $2.86 Million; Dillon & Associates Holding in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Lowered as Shares Declined

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company's stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 164,746 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500.

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc analyzed 8,215 shares as the company's stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $33.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $569.13 million for 14.62 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq" on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "There's A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation's (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 17, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 21,739 shares. Amp Capital Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 472,502 shares. Tompkins Finance Corporation holds 0.11% or 6,740 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 720,699 shares. Macquarie Gp has 81,811 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bbt Cap Management Lc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,919 shares. Btc Management Inc has invested 0.7% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Btr Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 3,725 shares. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm, Israel-based fund reported 3,525 shares. Natixis stated it has 458,244 shares. 161,952 are held by Comerica Bank & Trust. Fiera Capital holds 0.08% or 279,036 shares. Reinhart holds 2.41% or 356,230 shares in its portfolio.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,691 shares to 42,023 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,446 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Com. Harbert Fund Advsr invested in 8.14% or 3.03M shares. Legal And General Gp Public has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 57,748 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 0% stake. Jump Trading Ltd Co reported 16,017 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Dimensional Fund Lp has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 2.10 million shares. Citigroup reported 12,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Roumell Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 1.90 million shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Sei has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 4.28M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern holds 0% or 554,948 shares in its portfolio.

