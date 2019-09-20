Harbert Fund Advisors Trimmed Its Marchex (MCHX) Stake by $1.46 Million; Valuation Declined; Stillwater Capital Advisors Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $474,088; Market Value Declined

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 96,510 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40M, down from 102,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $72.17. About 9.24 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 366,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 820,014 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.275. About 83,942 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.82B for 19.83 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $68.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perceptron Inc (NASDAQ:PRCP) by 482,991 shares to 987,091 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.