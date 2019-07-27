Harbert Fund Advisors Stake in Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Cut as Share Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Increased by Harvest Management Llc

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,001 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.71M market cap company. The stock increased 6.78% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 956,847 shares traded or 14.81% up from the average. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Rubicon Project Seems Like A Viable Project To Us – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018, also Valuewalk.com with their article: “Choice Equities On Reedâ€™s, Drive Shack And The Rubicon Project – ValueWalk” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is Why Choice Equities Capital Management Loves Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI): – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Advsrs Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 85,078 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada holds 1.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 130,883 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn holds 0.46% or 10,400 shares in its portfolio. Selway Asset Management has 2.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Illinois-based Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 67,031 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rmb Limited Liability Com holds 18,829 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Comm Ltd has 101,746 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. 1.90M are owned by Aqr Cap Llc. First National invested in 0.87% or 78,080 shares. Baupost Gp Ltd Liability Co Ma invested in 399,151 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Fragasso Grp stated it has 25,725 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Co owns 5,446 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.